Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 1,387,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.