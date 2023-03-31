Autus Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.90. 598,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

