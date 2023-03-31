Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. 4,005,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,939. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

