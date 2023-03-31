Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

