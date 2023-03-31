Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,475. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

