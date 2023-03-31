Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 465,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,254. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.01 and a 200 day moving average of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

