Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
BCEL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atreca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
BCEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
