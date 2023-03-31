Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

BCEL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atreca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Atreca Stock Performance

BCEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

About Atreca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $41,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

