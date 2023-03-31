ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Price Target Increased to C$2.30 by Analysts at Desjardins

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
ATEX Resources Company Profile
ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
