Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,646.01

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,646.01 ($20.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,943.50 ($23.88). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,943.50 ($23.88), with a volume of 1,415,392 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,900 ($23.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.50) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.29).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,165.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,940.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,648.11.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.