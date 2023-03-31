Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $254.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $302.84. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.