ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $388.14

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $388.14 and last traded at $386.26, with a volume of 2416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.20.

ASMIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.99.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

