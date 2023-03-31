Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Up 1.3 %
AINC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.06. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
