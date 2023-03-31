Arweave Price Tops $8.48 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $283.07 million and $5.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00029811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,639.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00433565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00125601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.