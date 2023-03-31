Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

ARLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,398. The stock has a market cap of $522.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.