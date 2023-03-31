Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 14,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.