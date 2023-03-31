Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $12.38

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $13.08. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 16,972 shares changing hands.

Arco Platform Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a P/E ratio of 378.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

