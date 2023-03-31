Arcellx’s (ACLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

