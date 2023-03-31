Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

