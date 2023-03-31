Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
APDN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
