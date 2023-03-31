Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

