Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

AIRC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 58,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

