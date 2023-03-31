APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

APA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of APA opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

