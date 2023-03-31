Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 645.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANFGF. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.73) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,177.06.

Antofagasta stock remained flat at $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

