Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.
AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Antero Resources Stock Down 0.0 %
AR stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
