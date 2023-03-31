Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

AR stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.