Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 326,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 129,481 shares.The stock last traded at $31.80 and had previously closed at $30.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.