Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 326,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 129,481 shares.The stock last traded at $31.80 and had previously closed at $30.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Anterix Stock Up 9.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.
Insider Transactions at Anterix
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
About Anterix
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anterix (ATEX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.