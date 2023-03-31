Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Sells £4,438.80 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,453.74).

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.50) on Friday. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a market capitalization of £48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

