AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
AngioDynamics Stock Down 27.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.
