AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 27.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

