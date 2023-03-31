AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87.
In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.
