AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in AngioDynamics by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,272,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

