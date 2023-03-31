Analyzing United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.33 $18.68 million $5.13 7.79 Ohio Valley Banc $57.78 million 2.03 $13.34 million $2.80 8.74

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.21% 15.52% 1.44% Ohio Valley Banc 23.08% 10.01% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Ohio Valley Banc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

