Analyzing TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% Upwork -14.54% -36.42% -8.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A Upwork $618.32 million 2.32 -$89.89 million ($0.69) -15.68

This table compares TradeUP Global and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TradeUP Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TradeUP Global and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 3 6 0 2.67

Upwork has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Summary

Upwork beats TradeUP Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

