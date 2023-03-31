Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 31st (AKBA, ALT, AMPS, AUGX, BKKT, BRZE, CMCT, CRMD, DARE, DDOG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 31st:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $2.10 price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $42.50 price target on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

