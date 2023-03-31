Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 229.17

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.82).

A number of research analysts have commented on LMP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.52) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

LMP opened at GBX 175.30 ($2.15) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.40 ($3.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 700.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

