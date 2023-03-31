Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $37.59

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

