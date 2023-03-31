Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $3.65

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

