Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

