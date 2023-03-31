AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Denise L. Jackson Sells 4,515 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. 483,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,131. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.42 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.