Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 11,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,653. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
About Amex Exploration
