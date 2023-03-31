Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 11,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,653. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

