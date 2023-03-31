American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,690 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $201.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day moving average of $212.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
