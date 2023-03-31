American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Dennis Hogue Sells 3,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Software by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.