American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.09. 287,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 896,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a report on Monday, December 5th.
American Lithium Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
