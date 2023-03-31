American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.09. 287,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 896,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98.

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

