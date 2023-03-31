American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

