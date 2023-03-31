América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.07

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $20.75. América Móvil shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

América Móvil Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in América Móvil by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

