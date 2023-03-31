Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 125,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 70,123 shares.The stock last traded at $21.40 and had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

