AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of AmeraMex International stock remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.