AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of AmeraMex International stock remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. AmeraMex International has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeraMex International (AMMX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.