Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 29,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.45. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
About Alvopetro Energy
