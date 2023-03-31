Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 29,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.45. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

