Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of APELY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

