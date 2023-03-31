Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

Shares of APHLF remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

