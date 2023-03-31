Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $109.90 million and $1.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009597 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

