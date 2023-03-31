Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

