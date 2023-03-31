Ally Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 36,587 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 20,951 put options.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ally Financial by 684.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 865,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

