Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 80,923 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $133,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.00. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,281.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.